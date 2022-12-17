PMLN Karak delegation calls on Amir Muqam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) of Karak district led by Vice President, Sirajuddin Khan called on Adviser to the Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam here Saturday.

Others members of the delegation were PMLN Youth Wing Karak President, Ziaur Rehman and General Secretary Zeeshan Baghi.

During the meeting, different matters pertaining to the party affairs came under discussion.

President Media team Hazara, Engr Usman Mughal were also present.