PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Sunday observed Thanks Giving Day on successful completion of one year of the Shahbaz Sharif Govt and the Prime Minister's historic power relief package that benefited millions of people in all provinces of Pakistan.

Engr Amir Muqam, Federal Minister for SAFRON, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs while addressing a thanks giving day public gathering at Peshawar said that PM Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Govt's policies resolve around masses and his historic electricity relief package was appreciated by the entire nation.

He said it was a gift for people of Pakistan on Eid. Engr Amir Muqam said that the country has started moving on road to progress and development and that the successful economic and fiscal policies of the incumbent Government has significantly reduced price hike, inflation and policy rate.

Engr Amir Muqam said that PMLN led Govt has saved the country from an imminent economic default and bankruptcy after the PTI Govt had plunged the country into huge foreign loans.

He said that IMF has also appreciated the economic and fiscal policies of the Shahbaz Sharif Govt that put the country's economy back on track due to hardwork and dedication.

He said significant improvements has been witnessed in all socioeconomic sectors during last one year and goal oriented schemes were started for youth under the Prime Minister's Youth Empowerment Program.

He said that PM's Ramazan Relief package was distributed transparently provided the much needed financial relief to millions of poor people.

On the other hands, he claimed that deserving and poor people were deprived of the CM KP's Ramazan Relief package due to what he called "favouritism".

He claimed that unnecessary experiences of PTI have marred health, education and infrastructure sectors in KP.

The PML N KP President alleged that poor governance, nepotism and rampage of corruption in KP have increased the problems of people who were deceived on the name of change.

The rift in PTI leadership has been surfaced after they started serious allegations against each others in KP.

Engr Amir Muqam said that PTI politics revolved around Adyala Jail in a bid to get relief for its founder.

He said that KP was our province confronted to the challenge of terrorism and urged PTI to seperate politcs from terrorism.

He said peace was vital for devolopment of Khyber Pakthunkhwa and urged PTI Govt to concentrate on eradication of terrorism imperative for peace and prosperity of the people.

The Federal Minister said that PMLN has completed record development projects whether it was construction of network of motorways, Hazara Expressway, Lowari Tunnel Chitral or Peshawar Northern Bypass.

He expressed the hope that CM KP will compete with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in people welfare programs, good governance, merit and development.

He said that PML's popularity has increased in Peshawar from where it secured three seats in KP Assembly and will address the province's problems after formation of Govt following winning the next election.

He said people of KP were disappointed of the poor performance of the PTI Govt as it failed to deliver on all fronts.

Engr Amir Muqam said that PMLN strongly believed in the country's uniformed devolopment and progress besides addressing masses problems at their doorsteps.

He said that PMLN Govt policy resolves around wrlfare and relief to masses irrespective of their politcal affiliations and providing relief to them at their doorsteps.

The people raised full throated slogans in favour of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, PMLN President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Engr Amir Muqam on this occasion.

