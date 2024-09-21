PMLN KP spokesman accuses PTI of using provincial resources to hold public meeting in Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Spokesperson for PMLN Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ikhtiar Wali Khan has accused that PTI is misappropriating resources of KP for holding public gathering in Lahore.

In a statement issued here Saturday, PMLN KP Spokesman said that it is evident from the rally of PTI that how huge amount of 2800 billion were gobbled up and misappropriated and adding that corruption has drained out KP province of its resources.

He accused that employees of provincial government are part of the rally that was led by KP Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur. He said that refugees were hired from Shamshatoo Refugee Camp on five thousand rupees to participate in the rally.

He regretted that those who want to sell universities have introduced indecency in politics and are misleading people by deceit. He said facilities under Sehat Card were stopped by PTI who manipulated and misled people on the name of same card.