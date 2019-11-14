PMLN lacks sensibility: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Kanwal Shozab

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Kanwal Shozab while criticizing opposition on Thursday said that opposition party PMLN is badly lacking sensible and sincere leaders to face media as the present spokespersons playing politics on Nawaz Sharif's health issue

Talking to a private news channel she urged the PMLN party to train its naive politicians as none of them taking the health and life of their supreme leader seriously rather honing their personal political skills to get advantages out of it.

Replying to a question she said the representatives of the PMLN party did not grasp the incumbent government's point of view though Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem had briefly mentioned all the legal technicalities regarding the matter of ailing Nawaz Sharif in a press conference.

Though Mariam Nawaz was in a great hurry to save his father's life then why the party became hesitant to sign the indemnity bonds of seven billion rupees despite of possessing property worth of reasonable amount in the foreign land ans homeland as well, she remarked.