PMLN lawmaker Hina Butt moves against burn attacks

The Bill “The Acid and Burn Crime Bill 2020” is aimed at to preventing the misuse of corrosive substances, providing treatment and rehabilitation of acid and burn victims and their dependents besides giving legal support and protection to them.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2020) PMLN’s lawmaker Hina Pervez Butt has submitted a Bill in Punjab Assembly for ensuring punishment to the perpetrators of acid and burn crimes, and treatment and rehabilitation of the victims.

The Bill proposed that whoever commits or attempts to commit an offence of acid or burn attack shall, if such act resulted in death of any person, be punished with rigorous imprisonment for life and whoever intentionally causes hurt by acid and burn attack shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment for not more than seven years.

On abetment, aids or colludes in the commission of acid or burn attack either signally or jointly which may include preparation of act or of execution, the Bill suggested shall be guilty of committing the said offence and shall be liable to rigorous imprisonment up to seven years.

lf the court finds during the course of investigation or at the conclusion of the trial that the investigation officer or other concerned officers have failed to carry out the investigation with due diligence or have failed to pursue the case properly and are in breach of their duties, the court shall punish such officer with imprisonment which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both by resorting to summary proceedings.

It shall be the responsibility of the Government to provide free medical treatment and rehabilitation to acid and burn victims. All basic health units and governmental hospitals in Punjab shall be under duty to provide free medical treatment to acid and burn victims.

MPA Hina Pervez Butt said acid throwing and burn crimes are increasing year by year. Hundreds of women and children fall victim to this horrendous crime, with no possibility to seek justice and support. Due to the socio economic circumstances pertaining to victim, the fear and stigma they are facing as well as the highly complex nature of acid & burn injuries, a specific and comprehensive legislation is needed.

This will result in perpetrators facing effective deterrent, victims accessing and obtaining justice, availing free relevant medical and psycho-social rehabilitation services, she added.

It is imperative to redress a crime, which constitutes one of the most heinous violations of human rights. We need to ensure the protection and dignified life of Pakistani citizens within the spirit of the international Conventions signed and ratified by the Pakistani state. These include UDHR, CEDAW, CRC, ICCPR. These efforts to address this crime in an effective manner is fully in accordance with the principles of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973.

She also complained that this is second time she is submitting said Bill in PA but the government is not willing to get it approved owing to its alleged vested interests.