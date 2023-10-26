Open Menu

PMLN Leader Announces To Leave British Nationality For Next Election

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2023 | 04:50 PM

PMLN leader announces to leave British nationality for next election

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Malik Iftikhar Awan has announced to leave his British nationality to participate in the upcoming general elections and to contest the election from the constituency PP-3 seat.

Addressing a news conference at a local hotel on Thursday he said that the leadership of PMLN will give the party ticket to the candidate who has the winning position in PP-3 according to the ground realities and public wishes.

Malik Iftikhar Awan said that he was a PMLN worker, and would remain a PMLN worker.

He said during his meeting with Mian Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in London, he fulfilled the instructions given to him for the betterment of the party.

He said that went Lahore along with his supporters, voters to welcome Mian Nawaz Sharif.

Former vice chairman TMA Attock Malik Tahir Awan, former opposition leader TMA Haji Akram Khan, former councilor Cantonment board Malik Shehzad, former councilors Babu Lala, Saleem Cheema and Mohammad Nazeer were also present in the news conference.

On this occasion, PMLN potential candidate for this provincial assembly seat Malik Tahir Awan himself withdrew from the election and former opposition leader Haji Akram announced full and unconditional support to PMLN leader Malik Iftikhar Awan and made promise to run his election campaign himself.

Malik Iftikhar Awan, Haji Akram, Malik Tahir Awan and their colleagues announced that the upcoming election would be the first such election in which our group and Muslim League (N) will win the PP3 provincial seat.

Related Topics

Election Lahore Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Provincial Assembly Hotel London Attock Muslim From PP-3 Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

1 hour ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

5 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

6 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

6 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

7 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

8 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

9 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

9 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

9 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan