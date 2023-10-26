PMLN leader announces to leave British nationality for next election

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Malik Iftikhar Awan has announced to leave his British nationality to participate in the upcoming general elections and to contest the election from the constituency PP-3 seat.

Addressing a news conference at a local hotel on Thursday he said that the leadership of PMLN will give the party ticket to the candidate who has the winning position in PP-3 according to the ground realities and public wishes.

Malik Iftikhar Awan said that he was a PMLN worker, and would remain a PMLN worker.

He said during his meeting with Mian Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in London, he fulfilled the instructions given to him for the betterment of the party.

He said that went Lahore along with his supporters, voters to welcome Mian Nawaz Sharif.

Former vice chairman TMA Attock Malik Tahir Awan, former opposition leader TMA Haji Akram Khan, former councilor Cantonment board Malik Shehzad, former councilors Babu Lala, Saleem Cheema and Mohammad Nazeer were also present in the news conference.

On this occasion, PMLN potential candidate for this provincial assembly seat Malik Tahir Awan himself withdrew from the election and former opposition leader Haji Akram announced full and unconditional support to PMLN leader Malik Iftikhar Awan and made promise to run his election campaign himself.

Malik Iftikhar Awan, Haji Akram, Malik Tahir Awan and their colleagues announced that the upcoming election would be the first such election in which our group and Muslim League (N) will win the PP3 provincial seat.