UrduPoint.com

PML(N) Leader Demands Impartial Trial In Toshakhana Case

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2023 | 01:00 PM

PML(N) leader demands impartial trial in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Wednesday emphasized the need for a transparent and unbiased trial in the Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Speaking at a press conference, he called upon Imran Khan to appear before the court to face the charges related to the case.

He questioned the differential treatment given to Imran Khan compared to other political leaders, such as Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari, who faced trials.

Ranjha alleged that the courts had granted special privileges to Imran Khan.

He further pointed out that the Islamabad High Court had suspended criminal proceedings against Imran Khan in a case that should not have been exempted under the law.

The PML-N leader emphasized that the PTI Chairman had failed to disclose the gifts he retained from Toshakhana in his declarations, warranting the necessity of a fair and just trial.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Criminals Islamabad High Court Muslim From Court

Recent Stories

US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Sh ..

US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Shah in Jinnah House Attack Case

2 hours ago

‘Elections 'll be only when I'll get them hold,’: says Zardari, claiming to ..

2 hours ago
 Mansha Pasha strongly criticizes Naseeruddin Shah ..

Mansha Pasha strongly criticizes Naseeruddin Shah for claims about Sindhi langua ..

3 hours ago
 National Tracking Centre monitors movement of Truc ..

National Tracking Centre monitors movement of Trucks and Shipments around the cl ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.