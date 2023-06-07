PML(N) leader demands impartial trial in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Wednesday emphasized the need for a transparent and unbiased trial in the Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Speaking at a press conference, he called upon Imran Khan to appear before the court to face the charges related to the case.

He questioned the differential treatment given to Imran Khan compared to other political leaders, such as Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari, who faced trials.

Ranjha alleged that the courts had granted special privileges to Imran Khan.

He further pointed out that the Islamabad High Court had suspended criminal proceedings against Imran Khan in a case that should not have been exempted under the law.

The PML-N leader emphasized that the PTI Chairman had failed to disclose the gifts he retained from Toshakhana in his declarations, warranting the necessity of a fair and just trial.