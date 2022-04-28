UrduPoint.com

PMLN Leader Slams Former PM Over Broken Promises

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2022 | 06:15 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA), Ikhtiyar Wali Khan slammed former Prime Minister Imran Khan for failing to fulfill his promises and addressing people's problems.

The PML(N) leader in his social media post blamed the PTI chief for not fulfiling the promises the latter had made during the last general elections.

In addition, Ikhtiyar Wali also took a jibe over the former PM for failing to construct five million houses and providing 10 million jobs to the youth.

One more promise that the former PM purportedly couldn't deliver was of converting the Prime Minister's house into a varsity, the MPA was critical that despite his (Imran Khan) nearly four years rule, he continued to use it during his premiership.

Owing to ill-economic policies of former government, he said price-hike had increased from five percent to 12 percent that negatively impacted people's lives.

More Stories From Pakistan

