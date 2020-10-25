UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML(N) Looted Public Resources: Shibli

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 04:20 PM

PML(N) looted public resources: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday said the so called inauguration by Pakistan Muslim League(N) of Orange Train was in fact the celebration of looting the national treasury and public resources In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said the burden of expensive projects was borne by the public.

Instead of feeling embarrassment and apologising for the economic destruction and inflation the persons accused by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) were celebrating.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was the project of people of Pakistan and not of a particular party.

More Stories From Pakistan

