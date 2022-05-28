UrduPoint.com

PMLN Made Pakistan's Defense Impregnable: Muqam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2022 | 05:10 PM

PMLN made Pakistan's defense impregnable: Muqam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs Amir Muqam has said that Pakistan Muslim League-N has made defense of the country impregnable and no one could cast an evil eye on motherland.

Addressing a function in connection with Youm e Takbeer here at PMLN KP Secretariat, Muqam said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had set aside international pressure and made Pakistan an atomic power after six successful atomic explosions at Chagi, Balochistan around 24 years ago.

He said that Pakistan was an independent country and would take all decisions in the national interest.

Muqam said that the decision of nuclear tests was taken in the national interest despite international pressure and today's Pakistan was a declared nuclear power.

Thus, Pakistan became the seventh in world and first country of Muslim Ummah to join the club of nuclear powers, he added.

He appreciated the scientists and others stakeholders for making the atomic program a success.

The adviser said that Youm e Takbeer was being celebrated with national enthusiasm across the country.

Criticizing Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI), he said that the flopped long march had exposed the real face of the PTI leadership.

The brave people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), he added, had rejected PTI's long march after all the promises made by Imran Khan proved false.

Muqam claimed that Imran Khan had used KP government resources for personal political gains and the helicopter of KP Government used by Imran was a testimony towards this fact.

He further said that Imran would face wrath of people in KP for his poor economic policies, price hike and increase in value of Dollar against rupee.

"If Imran wants early election and dissolution of National Assembly, then why was not he dissolving the KP Assembly?" he said.

Muqam further said that Imran Khan was unnerved of the rising popularity of PMLN after PTI had failed to deliver in KP during its nine-year rule.

Muqam concluded that Pakistan could not afford political instability and chaos, and that PML-N coalition government would take the country out of existing challenges and put her on a road to progress and development.

General Secretary PMLN Peshawar Saeed Butt, City President Malik Nadeem and others were also present at the function.

