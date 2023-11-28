ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Central Information Secretary of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said that her party's election manifesto was set to offer a dependable and effective solution to Pakistan's challenges.

She said in a statement that the manifesto of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was nearing completion, shaped with input from various sections and experts.

Marriyum Aurangzeb emphasized that PML-N, in line with the party's tradition and history, would not merely make promises but present a comprehensive plan to attain development goals.

PML-N had consistently delivered on its promises in the past and is committed to doing so once again, she said, adding the party's government aimed to bring continued ease to people's lives.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that adhering to its tradition, the party was prioritizing economic recovery, self-reliance, and alleviating people from inflation.

She highlighted that recommendations were being put forth regarding the supremacy of the constitution, reforms for the rule of law, enhancements in administrative affairs, and the promotion of good governance.

The foremost objective of her party is to guarantee citizens' rights by initiating reforms in the justice system, aiming for accessible and swift justice.

Promoting foreign relations, establishing peace, strengthening national defense are among the important points of the manifesto, she highlighted that the manifesto included crucial aspects such as enhancing foreign relations, fostering peace, and fortifying national defense.

Proposals were being finalised to make bureaucracy, civil services and government affairs transparent, efficient and easy, she added.

Marriyum Aurangzeb mentioned that the manifesto would incorporate proposals on fuel, resolutions to transportation issues, and equitable distribution of resources between the federation and provinces.

The manifesto will encompass policy directives for advancing media, film, tv, history, literature, culture, and tourism.

Additionally, it will address critical issues such as climate change, population control, health, and food security.

Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that the manifesto would feature prompt, implementable proposals for youth education, scholarships, laptop provision, skills development, and employment.

It would also incorporate robust policies for safeguarding the economic and social rights of farmers, laborers, workers, weaker sections, and minorities, she added.

Marriyum Aurangzeb mentioned that the manifesto would encompass initiatives for sports promotion, the creation of new playgrounds and sports complexes, and specific measures for special persons. Additionally, the manifesto will outline policy measures to safeguard and advance the rights of women and children.