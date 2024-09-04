Open Menu

PMLN MPA Resigns From Parliamentary Committees Against Non Inclusion Of Female Members In PAC

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2024 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N, MPA In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly Sobia Shahid on Wednesday resigned from parliamentary committees due to non-inclusion of female members of the Assembly in the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Sobia Shahid sent her resignation to the Opposition Leader and Speaker of the Provincial Assembly. In her his resignation she regretted that women are not included in the Public Accounts Committee.

She has further maintained that women have been discriminated against in other committees as well.

