PMLN Optimistic For Election Victory: Musadik

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Dr. Musadik Malik on Monday expressed firm confidence in the party's strong position for the upcoming general elections.

Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized that the anticipated victory would be anchored in the exemplary performance of PML-N in the last four years of government.

Dr. Musadik highlighted the key achievements of PML-N government were the installation of 12,000 to 14,000 Megawatt (MW) of electricity in the system.

The establishment of 1.2 billion cubic feet of gas plants, construction of 8 to 9 thousand miles of roads and elevating the GDP to 6 per cent were the key project on PML-N’s credit, he said.

Dr. Malik pointed out that Nawaz Sharif's governance attracted a substantial investment of 30 billion Dollars into the country through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

PML-N remains optimistic about securing victory in the upcoming elections based on past performance and development, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Electricity Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz CPEC Gas Muslim Government Billion

