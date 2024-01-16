PMLN Optimistic For Election Victory: Musadik
Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Dr. Musadik Malik on Monday expressed firm confidence in the party's strong position for the upcoming general elections.
Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized that the anticipated victory would be anchored in the exemplary performance of PML-N in the last four years of government.
Dr. Musadik highlighted the key achievements of PML-N government were the installation of 12,000 to 14,000 Megawatt (MW) of electricity in the system.
The establishment of 1.2 billion cubic feet of gas plants, construction of 8 to 9 thousand miles of roads and elevating the GDP to 6 per cent were the key project on PML-N’s credit, he said.
Dr. Malik pointed out that Nawaz Sharif's governance attracted a substantial investment of 30 billion Dollars into the country through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
PML-N remains optimistic about securing victory in the upcoming elections based on past performance and development, he added.
Recent Stories
Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections
AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots
LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship
Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points
Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem
Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections16 minutes ago
-
Bilawal to address public meeting on Jan 20 in Muzaffargarh: Distt President PPP19 minutes ago
-
Drugs recovered from police constable’s house, family arrested19 minutes ago
-
Kazakhstan Ambassador, Pakistan Minister for Culture Jamal Shah forge cultural ties19 minutes ago
-
Participants of seminar call for disseminating message of peace29 minutes ago
-
Free medical camp established by PN in coastal area Kappar, Balochistan29 minutes ago
-
Special squad monitoring traffic violations by camera29 minutes ago
-
Ex Provincial minister Haroon Bukhari joins JUI F29 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews upgradation of Mayo Hospital29 minutes ago
-
AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots30 minutes ago
-
Police save man’s life39 minutes ago
-
South Waziristan Lower's administration for citizens’ relief49 minutes ago