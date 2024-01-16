PMLN optimistic for election victory: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Dr. Musadik Malik on Monday expressed firm confidence in the party's strong position for the upcoming general elections.

Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized that the anticipated victory would be anchored in the exemplary performance of PML-N in the last four years of government.

Dr. Musadik highlighted the key achievements of PML-N government were the installation of 12,000 to 14,000 Megawatt (MW) of electricity in the system.

The establishment of 1.2 billion cubic feet of gas plants, construction of 8 to 9 thousand miles of roads and elevating the GDP to 6 per cent were the key project on PML-N’s credit, he said.

Dr. Malik pointed out that Nawaz Sharif's governance attracted a substantial investment of 30 billion Dollars into the country through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

PML-N remains optimistic about securing victory in the upcoming elections based on past performance and development, he added.