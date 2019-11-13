PML(N) plays filthy politics: Ali Nawaz Awan

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Wednesday said PML (N) could not shun its old practice of playing health cards to gain public sympathy though it was obvious that Nawaz Sharif has multiple health issues.

Talking to a private news channel he said when it was decided in the cabinet to allow the ailing Mian Nawaz Sharif to move abroad on medical grounds the PML(N) party leaders stated that former prime minister did not want to go abroad rather he wishes to stay in his own country.

"Again the party is seeking a sympathy card to mislead the masses for the next general elections," he said.