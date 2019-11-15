UrduPoint.com
PMLN plays negative politics: Member Provincial Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Uzma Kardar

Member Provincial Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Uzma Kardar on Friday advised the PMLN's leaders to avoid politics over health of their supremo as it would further defame the party's image among masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Member Provincial Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Uzma Kardar on Friday advised the PMLN's leaders to avoid politics over health of their supremo as it would further defame the party's image among masses.

Talking to a private news channel she stated that though Prime Minister Imran Khan believed in the politics of equality and freedom of speech.

"The PMLN's leaders and the Sharif family is giving more value to indemnity bonds of seven billion over Mian Nawaz Sharif's health," she remarked.

"In the history of Pakistan's politics not a single case was emerged in which a convicted person had returned to homeland, that is why the government had presented a "conditional offer" to them, which was not a big deal for Sharif family," she replied toa question.

