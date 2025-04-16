PMLN Politically Divide Malakand Division In Two Parts
Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2025 | 07:00 PM
SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Engr Amir Muqam, Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs here Wednesday announced that his party decided to politically divide Malakand division into Swat and Dir to deal with the party affairs.
Talking to party workers here, Engr Amir Muqam clarified that the decision was purely related to strengthening Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PMLN) in Malakand division. He also announced to divide Swat district into Upper Swat and Lower Swat politically to strengthen the PMLN.
The Names of office bearers for these divisions and two districts of Swat would be announced soon.
Engr Amir Muqam said that the decision was taken to strengthen and reorganize the PMLN politically in Malakand.
Engr Amir Muqam said that Malakand was a large division in terms of population as well as area and its division in terms of PMLN affairs would strengthen his party at the gross root level. He said that PMLN was the only party that could take KP out of existing challenges and provide relief to masses.
Engr Amir Muqam said that PTI has deceived masses on the name of change and failed to deliver in KP during 12 years of Govt in KP. He said PMLN has all the potential to put KP into a new height of development and economic progress in next four years.
