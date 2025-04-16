PMLN politically divide Malakand division in two parts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Engr Amir Muqam, Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs on Wednesday announced that his party politically divided Malakand division into Swat and Dir to deal with the party affairs.

Talking to party workers and office bearers at Sangota here, Engr Amir Muqam clarified that the decision was purely related to strengthening PML-N in Malakand division. He also announced to divide Swat district into Upper Swat and Lower Swat.

The Names of office bearers for these divisions and two districts of Swat were appointed. Engr Amir Muqam said that the decision was taken to strengthen and reorganize the PML-N in Malakand.

Engr Amir Muqam said that Malakand was a large division in terms of population as well as area and its division would strengthen PML-N at the gross root level. He said that PML-N was the only party that could take KP out of existing challenges and provide relief to masses.

He said coordinators at divisional and district levels for Prime Minister's youth program have been appointed and soon youth would be empowered through tehsil and union councils level.

The Minister said that more announcements about office bearers of central and district level of the party would soon be announced.

He said that loyalty, service and consistent struggle of an office bearer carried importance in the party.

He said PML has created Pakistan and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif took the country out of economic crisis.

He said price hike were significantly reduced and Pakistan was put on path of development..

While congratulating the new office bearers, Engr Amir Muqam said that every objective could be achieved through hard work, unity and discipline.

The PML-N workers raised full throated slogans in favour of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Engr Amir Muqam.