PMLN politics to end soon: Murad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Friday said politics of Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) has come to an end now.

Talking to a private news channel he said PMLN plundered the country into corruption ruthlessly and now their leadership was enjoying life abroad with public money.

He said these were actual enemy of the country, adding that Altaf Hussain who hid himself in United Kingdom was misleading public and was also involved in terrorist activities in country.

Courts have declared PMLN leadership absconder in many cases and now they were doing politics against the country.