PMLN, PPP Seem 'terrified' By PM's Visit To Russia: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 03:58 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and some individuals in media seemed "terrified" by Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Russia

He, in a tweet, said they were frightened by the visit in a way as someone had drained blood out of their bodies. The only problem with them was that their money was in the west which kept their breath on the hold, he added.

The minister made it clear that the interest of Pakistan was mainstay of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's supreme policy.

