PML(N), PPP To Focus On AJK Election Campaign Rather Misleading People: Farrukh

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday said Pakistan Muslims League (N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) should focus on election campaign rather than dragging attention of Azad Jummu Kashmir people towards irrelevant issues.

Talking to a private news channel he said, both parties were hiding the poor performance during their tenures in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and trying to mislead people to select a better option for them.

He said the Prime Minister fought case of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir without any fear and exposed the dirty face of Modi led government in United Nations Generally Assembly, adding, due to his efforts the Western media was also writing against brutality of Indian forces in Kashmir.

Farrukh Habib said PML-N was criticizing officers of the departments and institutions for cases against their party supporters though they were facing the brunt of their corruption and illegal deeds.

