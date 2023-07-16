Open Menu

PMLN Prefers Serving The Masses And National Development: Interior Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published July 16, 2023 | 12:50 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz always preferred in serving the masses and national development.

He expressed these remarks while addressing a public gathering while inaugurating gas supply to various localities in 4-Chak Ramdewal, Sargodha Road here on Saturday night.

The minister said that gas supply was an outstanding demand of the area people and now it was fulfilled despite harsh and rainy weather.

He said that PMLN always launched mega development projects in the country to materialize the dream of national progress and prosperity.

He said that Pakistan was making tremendous progress in 2018 when PMLN government was ceased and an incompetent person was clamped on the nation.

He said that Imran Khan always promoted hate and hatred culture in the country which caused attack and ablaze of monuments of national heroes.

He said that Imran Khan enjoyed powers for four years but during his tenure, he failed to launch any worth-mentioning development projects. He (Imran Khan) looted the national wealth with great impunity and implicated his opponents in false and fabricated cases.

The minister said that Imran Khan also implicated me in a false case of narcotics but he could not succeed in his nefarious designs.

"I always apprised the nation that Imran Khan is a persecution (Fitna) and if it was not bridled in-time, it may lead the country towards any mishap", he said, adding that the hate culture however brought an end to PTI.

He said that PMLN was the only pro-people party which preferred national development. This party also dragged country out of crises. Now, it would once again emerge as victorious in the coming general elections after which the development pace would be resumed.

He said that PTI activists under a calculated move vandalized monuments of national heroes. Therefore, the nation should realize true face of this party and reject it with their vote power in the coming elections.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated gas supply to various localities of 4-Chak Ramdewali, in which a large number of people including PMLN local leaders, activists and sympathizers were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan