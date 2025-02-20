PMLN provides relief to masses, saves country from imminent economic default: Engr Amir Muqam

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam here Thursday said the Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) has fulfilled the promise of development and provided relief to masses besides saved the country from an imminent economic default.

Addressing a big public gathering at Chota Lahore here, he said that PMLN Govt despite challenges has brought stability to the country besides put Pakistan on road to prosperity.

He said the price hike has been slashed to four percent from 40 percent due to Govt goal oriented policies and its credit went to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and PMLN Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

"The PMLN top leadership did not take care of political cost and took bold decisions by saving the country from an imminent economic collapse after the PTI founder put the national economy on the brink of collapse."

Engr Amir Muqam said that PTI founder was convicted in £190 million corruption case and has used expansive gifts worth millions of rupees for personal gains.

Engr Amir Muqam said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has eliminated terrorism and load shedding from the country in 2013 and price hike was record low during 2013-2018 while development was skyhigh.

He accused the PTI for bringing terrorism, pricehike and load shedding back besides putting the national economy at the verge of collapsed.

The Federal Minister accused PTI founder for bringing tsunami of corruption in Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and despite his party 11 years rule, no change has been witnessed in people lives in KP.

Engr Amir Muqam said that only PTI loyalists were facilitated during change of their three Chief Ministers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while people were deprived of all facilities.

He questioned that had the Government of PMLN existed in KP then the youth of Khyber Pakthunkhwa would definitely have laptops, motorcycles, quality education, Kisan Card, modern agriculture, tractors, roads interchanges, free medicines and housing facilities like that of the Punjab province.

Engr Amir Muqam said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif was working tirelessly to provide relief to people while the KP Govt revolves around the Adyala jail.

He said that people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa have rejected the PTI negative politicking.

He questioned that how elements involved in May 9 attack could bring peace to the restive Kurram district.

Engr Amir Muqam said the negative elements neither could fight terrorism nor bring peace and failed in all sectors.

The Federal Minister said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Govt was providing jobs, laptops and employment to youth while PTI has given them lathis, petrol bombs and jails.

He claimed that PTI has made rigging with Maulana Fazlur Rehman and no body will accept his viewpoint if he sit with elements involved in rigging.