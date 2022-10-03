UrduPoint.com

PML(N) Sacrificed Political Interest To Protect State's Interest: Javed Latif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2022 | 11:06 PM

PML(N) sacrificed political interest to protect state's interest: Javed Latif

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) had sacrificed political interests to protect the state interests as no one was allowed to endanger the state for their personal ambitions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) had sacrificed political interests to protect the state interests as no one was allowed to endanger the state for their personal ambitions.

Taking to a private news channel, Javed Latif said that "Imran Khan wants the courts to decide the case in his favor and if they do it then he terms it justice, otherwise, he alleges foul play when there is an adverse verdict and does not even abstain from committing contempt of the court." Answering question regarding the PTI's long March, the minister said Imran Khan would never march to Islamabad.

"He makes fake announcements in a bid to obtain the NRO," he added.

