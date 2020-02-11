PML(N) says government is deceiving people only

(@FahadShabbir)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th February, 2020) PML-N Central secretary information Maryam Aurangzeb has declared the government subsidy package a deceit in day light and oppression over general public.In an issued statement on Tuesday Maryam Aurangzeb while declaring government subsidy package �a deceit' in day light said that package of 15 to 18 billion is tyranny with general public.She said Imran Mafia has unveiled their deceit after announcing subsidy package.Only one mafia has been benefited again and again with sugar import, with increase in the prices of sugar, then shortage, then sugar import, then ban upon sugar export and then maintaining high prices of sugar, she added.She went on to say that Imran Mafia has created sugar crisis intentionally.She said Sugar advisory board had said to approach ECC for ban on Jan 28.Aurangzeb said Imran Mafia took much time to impose ban over sugar export only to full the strongboxes of JehangirTareen and Khusro Bakhtiar.

Why did ECC make delay of two weeks in this emergency like situation? She said.If there was no sugar crisis in the country then why they approved sugar import worth Rs 3, 00,000 tons. Who took benefit of delay in imposing ban over sugar export she questioned.

She asked how much sugar was sent abroad before approval of 11 Lakh ton exported sugar quota.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan has now imposed ban over import of sugar after creating flour and sugar crisis.The league's leader said no action was taken against those involved in creating sugar crisis, sugar smuggling and sugar stock.Those who sell sugar outside country and fill their pockets have taken subsidy from the government.She said on one side sugar and flour mafia sitting in government is looting general public while on the other hand it is looting the national exchequer.Maryam said the purpose of ban over sugar import is that that mafia wants to maintain current high price of sugar.She said that Imran Khan has opened the mouth of national exchequer over those looting poor.The PML(N)'s information secretrary said the real reason of inflation is incapability, inefficiency and robbery of Prime Minister Imran Khan.She said the real reason of inflation is access of taxes, increase in electricity and gas bills.She said general public have not told till now that who create sugar crisis, sell how much sugar aboard and earn how much money.