PMLN Senior Leaders Unhappy Over Promotion Of Maryam Nawaz As Senior Vice President

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 07, 2023 | 03:11 PM

The sources say that the PML-N senior leaders who have now become juniors of Maryam Nawaz feel disappointed over decision of party's top brass.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) seniors leaders did not feel good over promotion of Maryam Nawaz as senior vice president of the party, the sources privy to the development revealed on Saturday.

The sources said that a number of senior second-tier leaders of the party are upset with the decision of the top brass regarding promotion of Maryam Nawaz in the ranks of the party.

The reaction came almost a week after Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif, was promoted as senior vice president and made "organizer" of the party.

The sources said that the PML-N leaders are upset for being ignored in consultation over promotion and appointment of Maryam Nawaz.

Maryam Nawaz, after the new responsibilities, became the third most powerful figure in the party

The party leaders viewed it as "totally undemocratic" and "equal to furthering Sharifs'political dynasty".

PML-N leaders including Khawaja Asif, Tanvir Hussain, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Raja Zafarul Haq have now become Maryam’s subordinates.

Earlier, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was the only senior vice president of the party, with over a dozen vice presidents including Maryam Nawaz.

"Sharifs enjoy all good position in the party as well as in the government," the sources quoting a senior leader said.

The situation emerged a day after Miftah Ismail lashed out at Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, a close relative of the Sharifs.

Many party leaders were also ignored earlier when Hamza Shehbaz was chosen for the office of Punjab Chief Minister.

