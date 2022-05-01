UrduPoint.com

PMLN Stages Protest Against PTI's Behaviour At Masjid E Nabvi

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2022 | 12:00 AM

PMLN stages protest against PTI's behaviour at Masjid e Nabvi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Muslim League N activists here on Saturday night staged a protest rally against the supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) indecent behaviour with the government's delegation at the Masjid e Nabvi couple of days ago.

The protesters raised placards, banners and chanted slogans against PTI chairman Imran Khan and Awami Muslim League President Sheikh Rashid Ahmad.

The rally led by leaders of PMLN Peshawar was held in front of Peshawar Press Club.

They accused Imran Khan for polluting the country's politics and demanded immediate arrest of Sheikh Rashid Ahmad.

They said PTI supporters had used the holy mosque for political gains.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Rashid Mosque Muslim Government

Recent Stories

WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets addition ..

WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets additional slot

26 minutes ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

26 minutes ago
 Police found body from house

Police found body from house

26 minutes ago
 EAC positive step to save economy: FCCI chief

EAC positive step to save economy: FCCI chief

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges UN not to forget rights violations ..

Pakistan urges UN not to forget rights violations in Kashmir, Palestine, amid fo ..

31 minutes ago
 50% decrease in load-shedding from May 1

50% decrease in load-shedding from May 1

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.