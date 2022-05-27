PMLN to celebrate Youm e Takbeer day with great zeal across South Punjab

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) will celebrate youm e takbeer with great ferver and zeal in south Punjab

It was 28th of May 1998 when Pakistan emerged as a strong nuclear power before the whole world.

Ex Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had not accepted any pressure of world powers and played his key role to make Pakistan the unconquered state.

This was said by member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim league Nawaz and Chairman Standing Committee of Science and Technology Syed Sajid Mehndi Saleem chairing party leaders meeting at his office in Burewala here on Friday.