PMLN to give crushing defeat to opponents in by-polls: Abid Sher Ali

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Former state minister and candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) from NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII) Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali said that all internal differences of PMLN had ended and now it would give a crushing defeat to its opponents during the by-elections.

Addressing a workers' convention here on Sunday, he said that PMLN was an ideological and people-friendly party which had deep roots in the masses. Its leadership used legal and constitutional method to cease powers of Imran Khan as he had pushed the country at verge of bankruptcy due to his ill-conceived policies.

He said that PMLN fully respected public mandate and it was also expected that the people would vote and support them during by-polls as well as in general elections because PMLN during its tenure, not only provided much-needed relief to the masses, but also overcome the menace of load-shedding and terrorism.

Now the people were facing severe inflation only due to ill-conceived policies of previous government, he said, adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, however, was trying his best to provide all possible relief to the people.

Abid Sher Ali said that people of NA-108 had great attachment with PMLN and he was totally optimistic that he would win this seat with a thumping majority during by-polls scheduled to be held here on September 25 (Sunday).

Ex-state minister/PMLN central leader Muhammad Talal Chaudhry said that PTI chief filed his nomination papers to contest by-elections from nine Constituencies only to create chaos and anarchy in the country. "Khan was doing nothing but wasting precious money and time of the nation," he added.

The young generation should be aware of nefarious designs of those elements who were hoodwinking them for waging civil war in the country, he added.

PMLN leaders Chaudhry Sher Ali, Hajji Akram Ansari and Mian Tahir Jameel also addressed the convention while a large number of PMLN workers and leaders were also present.