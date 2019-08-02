UrduPoint.com
PMLN To Investigate Defection Of Opposition Senators

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 06:21 PM

PMLN to investigate defection of opposition Senators

Leadership of Pakistan Muslim League(N) Friday said the party would identify those Senators who defected and did not support resolution of the opposition in Senate for removal of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani

Speaking at a press conference along with party leaders Ahsan Iqbal and Marriyum Aurangzeb, Senator Mushahidullah Khan said in the Senate on Thursday, 64 Senators out of 100 asked for leave to move a resolution for deseating of the Chairman Senate.

But later 14 Senators of the opposition voted against the resolution of their own parties and only 50 supported the move, he added.

Sadiq Sanjrani narrowly survived the move to remove him from the post of Chairman Senate as the 14 opposition Senators went across party lines and opposed the resolution during voting.

Mushahidullah said the matter of stolen votes would be investigated.

The Senator said the government benches' move to remove Deputy Chairman Senate only received 32 votes of Senators.

He said everybody knew that opposition had the strength of 64 Senators, adding the malpractice in the Senate, had damaged democracy.

He mentioned Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Nawaz Sharif and others who were in jail and alleged that they were being mistreated.

Member National Assembly of PML-N Ahsan Iqbal said Senate was the symbol of Federation and added it was unfortunate that during voting sanctity of the upper house was damaged.

He said a baseless media campaign was continuing to tarnish the character of their leadership.

Earlier in the day, President Pakistan Muslim League(N) and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of Senators of his party and expressed concern on the way voting was conducted in the Senate on the resolution for removal of Chairman Senate.

He said a committee of the party would find out the Senators who voted against the party policy.

Shehbaz had said the party would get down to the bottom of the matter ofvoting in Senate and would expose those who sold their conscience.

