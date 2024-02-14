PMLN To Make Country Prosperous: MPA-elect
Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2024 | 02:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N District General Secretary and newly-elected member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) from PP-78, Rana Manwwar Ghaus, said on Wednesday that the PML-N would form government in centre and Punjab and make the country prosperous.
In his statement, issued here, he said the PML-N had always pursued politics of public service under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif. He said even today, people of Sargodha love Nawaz Sharif and it was evident from the fact that people elected the PML-N candidates with majority vote.
Rana Munawwar said the PML-N government would utilise all resources for public welfare and country progress.
