PMLN To Put Country On Road To Progress Again: Kh Asif

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2024 | 08:06 PM

Former defence minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said all development projects have been launched by the PML-N in the past, and it would put the country on the road to progress again

Speaking at his election campaign inaugural ceremony in Union Council Rangpura here late Friday night, he said whenever the PML-N came to power, the country and the nation made progress. He said the biggest gift Mian Nawaz Sharif government gave to the people of Sialkot was the Motorway project, which was completed with Rs 40 billion.

Kh Asif said Sialkot had always been the stronghold of PML-N and hoped the party candidates would emerge victorious from the district in the elections on February 8. He is contesting elections from NA-71 Sialkot constituency, and the PML-N candidate for PP-46 constituency is Chaudhry Faisal Ikram.

