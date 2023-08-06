PMLN to resume development pace if voted to power again: Interior Minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) would resume development pace in the country if it was voted to power again in upcoming general elections.

Addressing a public gathering during inauguration of NADRA Center at Dhanola here on Saturday night, he said that PMLN was a pro-people party which always preferred to public welfare and development programs.

He said that in 1999, PML-N preferred to national cause despite huge foreign pressure when Indian had made atomic explosions. The US President had strictly prohibited Pakistan from atomic explosions but the then prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif conducted 6 atomic explosions against five phone calls of American president and equalized power balance in the region by making Pakistan first Islamic atomic power.

He said that Pakistan was making progress on fast track when PMLN government was removed under a deep-rooted conspiracy on October 12 and the country was pushed into load shedding and terrorism besides stopping the pace of national progress and prosperity.

He said that the people again reposed their confidence in PML-N in 2013 when the country was facing 20-hours long load shedding daily, whereas, rampant incessant terrorism had further aggravated the situation.

However, under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the PMLN government overcame load shedding and terrorism, and put the country back on the road to progress and prosperity, he added.

The minister said that during PMLN regime, the growth rate was 6.2 % and we had set a target to raise it up to 7 per cent within next couple of years which was prerequisite for national development and prosperity. However, the PMLN government was ousted under a calculated move and a persecution (Fitna) was clamped on the nation who ruined the country morally, politically and economically.

He said that the incompetent person remained in power for four years but he failed to launch any worth-mentioning development project in the country.

He only implicated his political opponents in fabricated and false cases because all development schemes and programs including construction of hospital, motorways, roads, flyovers, expressways and educational institutions were initiated during PMLN regime.

He said that the incompetent person only promoted the culture of hate and hatred which resulted out the mayhem of 9th May and now he was facing consequences of his misdeeds and malice.

The court declared him corrupt and he should file appeal before the apex courts if he was innocent, the minister added.

He further said that PMLN was a pro-people party and it had deep roots in the public. It would resume national development pace if it was voted to power again during upcoming general elections.

He said that ordinary people were leading their lives honorably in 2018 when the Dollar rate was Rs 110, whereas the petrol was available at Rs 65 per liter.

He said that PTI government had made an agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) first and then violated it due to which the IMF imposed harsh conditions and demanded implementation on the agreement before release any aid. Our friendly countries were also prohibited to support Pakistan until we fulfilled the IMF conditions.

The IMF conditions had forced us to stop subsidies on oil, gas and electricity products which resulted out price spiral in the country, he added.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated NADRA Center in Dhanola and said that a Passport Counter would also be established in the Center to facilitate the masses at maximum extent.

He said that gas supply was being provided in his constituency while other basic facilities would also be ensured within one year if he was mandated to power in upcoming general elections.

Former member provincial assembly (MPA) Mian Ajmal Asif and notables of the area were alsopresent on the occasion.