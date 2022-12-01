UrduPoint.com

PML(N) To Valiantly Compete Against PTI In Next GEs: Afnan Ullah Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2022 | 11:30 PM

PML(N) to valiantly compete against PTI in next GEs: Afnan Ullah Khan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Senator Afnan Ullah Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N would valiantly compete against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the next elections.

"The leaders of PML-N are popular in this country and can sweep the next polls in two provinces without facing any resistance.

" This he said while talking to a private news channel.

We will use constitutional ways to challenge the current Chief Minister Punjab Pervez Elahi, he said.

The Governor's rule or vote of no-confidence against CM Punjab was under consideration, he said.

In reply to a question about early elections, he said the general elections would be held in August, 2023.

