PMLN to win polls with thumping majority: Abid Sher Ali

Former State Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Abid Sher Ali said that the PML-N would win the next election with a thumping majority

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said the PMLN was a pro-people party which always preferred public welfare. He said that the party had not only overcome the menace of loadshedding and terrorism but also put the country on the road to progress and prosperity during its previous tenure but unfortunately, Mian Nawaz Sharif’s government was terminated under a calculated move.

He said that after the PMLN government, the country plunged into multifaceted crises and the people had to face severe poverty and economic instability. |The PML-N not only constructed motorways across the country but also launched the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which was imperative to make Pakistan an economic tiger of the region," he added.

He said that the people were aware of the public welfare policies of the PML-N and now they would reelect the party with a thumping majority on the basis of its excellent performance in the past.

"Some parties are demanding a level playing field but they badly failed to deliver in Sindh despite enjoying powers for 16 years. Nawaz wanted to take all stakeholders into confidence before contesting the general elections so that genuine issues of the people could be resolved," he added.

Responding to a question, he said that Imran Khan was a "corruption tycoon" and now the entire nation was bearing the brunt of his misdeeds. "Imran Khan brought Shehzad Akbar, Shehbaz Gill and Muraad Saeed-like people who looted national wealth with great impunity," he claimed.

He said that the interview of Khawar Maneka aired by a private tv channel had posed a grave issue and the religious scholars of all schools of thoughts should consider it seriously. "They should also issue a detailed edict about it, otherwise, they would be held responsible hereafter," he added.