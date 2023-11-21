Open Menu

PMLN To Win Polls With Thumping Majority: Abid Sher Ali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2023 | 07:18 PM

PMLN to win polls with thumping majority: Abid Sher Ali

Former State Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Abid Sher Ali said that the PML-N would win the next election with a thumping majority

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Former State Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Abid Sher Ali said that the PML-N would win the next election with a thumping majority.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said the PMLN was a pro-people party which always preferred public welfare. He said that the party had not only overcome the menace of loadshedding and terrorism but also put the country on the road to progress and prosperity during its previous tenure but unfortunately, Mian Nawaz Sharif’s government was terminated under a calculated move.

He said that after the PMLN government, the country plunged into multifaceted crises and the people had to face severe poverty and economic instability. |The PML-N not only constructed motorways across the country but also launched the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which was imperative to make Pakistan an economic tiger of the region," he added.

He said that the people were aware of the public welfare policies of the PML-N and now they would reelect the party with a thumping majority on the basis of its excellent performance in the past.

"Some parties are demanding a level playing field but they badly failed to deliver in Sindh despite enjoying powers for 16 years. Nawaz wanted to take all stakeholders into confidence before contesting the general elections so that genuine issues of the people could be resolved," he added.

Responding to a question, he said that Imran Khan was a "corruption tycoon" and now the entire nation was bearing the brunt of his misdeeds. "Imran Khan brought Shehzad Akbar, Shehbaz Gill and Muraad Saeed-like people who looted national wealth with great impunity," he claimed.

He said that the interview of Khawar Maneka aired by a private tv channel had posed a grave issue and the religious scholars of all schools of thoughts should consider it seriously. "They should also issue a detailed edict about it, otherwise, they would be held responsible hereafter," he added.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Abid Sher Ali Road CPEC Progress Muslim TV All Government Khawar Farid Maneka

Recent Stories

Pakistan's Phytosanitary certification won global ..

Pakistan's Phytosanitary certification won global acknowledgment: Dr. Kausar Mal ..

11 minutes ago
 Under-19 Cricket World Cup moved from Sri Lanka to ..

Under-19 Cricket World Cup moved from Sri Lanka to South Africa

11 minutes ago
 Minister Information pays tribute to late CM Azam ..

Minister Information pays tribute to late CM Azam Khan

11 minutes ago
 Crackdown continues against unregistered medicines

Crackdown continues against unregistered medicines

15 minutes ago
 Economists highlight importance of paradigm shift ..

Economists highlight importance of paradigm shift in thinking for Pak trajectory ..

15 minutes ago
 ATC indicts Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Rubin ..

ATC indicts Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Rubina Jamil in police vehicles tor ..

15 minutes ago
Two tennis events conclude at KPT sports complex

Two tennis events conclude at KPT sports complex

15 minutes ago
 Moot on South Asia and Regional Connectivity in 21 ..

Moot on South Asia and Regional Connectivity in 21st Century held

15 minutes ago
 OffGrid's residency chapter exhibition, must-see f ..

OffGrid's residency chapter exhibition, must-see for contemporary art enthusiast ..

15 minutes ago
 SMIU’s 29th Syndicate meeting held

SMIU’s 29th Syndicate meeting held

23 minutes ago
 Cadbury Dairy Milk collaborates with PCB, Khelo Kr ..

Cadbury Dairy Milk collaborates with PCB, Khelo Kricket to empower women cricket ..

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan suffer 1-6 defeat against Tajikistan in F ..

Pakistan suffer 1-6 defeat against Tajikistan in FIFA World Cup Qualifier

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan