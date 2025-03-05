Open Menu

PML(N) Welcomes Decision To Restore Arbab Niaz Stadium’s Original Name

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 09:40 PM

PML(N) welcomes decision to restore Arbab Niaz Stadium’s original name

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Additional Information Secretary PML(N) KP, Arbab Khizer Hayat has welcomed Imran Khan decision of directing Chief Minister KP to restore original name of Arbab Niaz Khan Stadium.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, Arbab Khizer Hayat praised the move, calling it a "step in the right direction.

"

He highlighted that the restoration of the stadium’s original name represents a victory not only for all political parties but also for the people of Peshawar, who had strongly opposed the change.

He recalled that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had renamed the stadium after Imran Khan to appease his party leader.

However, Imran Khan’s recent directive to revert to the old name demonstrates a respect for public sentiment and historical significance.

Recent Stories

Dubai Police outlines traffic violations recorded ..

Dubai Police outlines traffic violations recorded by AI-enabled radars

18 seconds ago
 UAE’s real GDP posted significant growth of 3.8% ..

UAE’s real GDP posted significant growth of 3.8% during first nine months of 2 ..

14 minutes ago
 RAKTDA, Trip.com Group bolster alliance to promote ..

RAKTDA, Trip.com Group bolster alliance to promote Ras Al Khaimah as premier des ..

15 minutes ago
 Art Dubai 2025 to present new global perspectives

Art Dubai 2025 to present new global perspectives

15 minutes ago
 RTA develops integrated system to enhance passenge ..

RTA develops integrated system to enhance passenger experience at Metro, Tram St ..

15 minutes ago
 FTA organises 'Tax Hackathon' to foster innovation ..

FTA organises 'Tax Hackathon' to foster innovation in tax sector

15 minutes ago
NAS Obstacle Challenge Race kicks off on Thursday

NAS Obstacle Challenge Race kicks off on Thursday

15 minutes ago
 EPAA announces discovery of three new recorded pla ..

EPAA announces discovery of three new recorded plant species in UAE

16 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre extends Research ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre extends Research Grant deadline to March 20th

16 minutes ago
 Khalifa Medical City celebrates 100th Internal Med ..

Khalifa Medical City celebrates 100th Internal Medicine Resident

16 minutes ago
 BCCI Chief Rajeev Shukla says Indian govt to decid ..

BCCI Chief Rajeev Shukla says Indian govt to decide on team’s visit to Pakista ..

2 hours ago
 Mahira Sharma opens up about dating rumours with c ..

Mahira Sharma opens up about dating rumours with cricketer Mohammad Siraj

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan