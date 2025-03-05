PML(N) welcomes decision to restore Arbab Niaz Stadium’s original name

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Additional Information Secretary PML(N) KP, Arbab Khizer Hayat has welcomed Imran Khan decision of directing Chief Minister KP to restore original name of Arbab Niaz Khan Stadium.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, Arbab Khizer Hayat praised the move, calling it a "step in the right direction.

"

He highlighted that the restoration of the stadium’s original name represents a victory not only for all political parties but also for the people of Peshawar, who had strongly opposed the change.

He recalled that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had renamed the stadium after Imran Khan to appease his party leader.

However, Imran Khan’s recent directive to revert to the old name demonstrates a respect for public sentiment and historical significance.