UrduPoint.com

PMLN Welcoming Dissolution Of KP Assembly

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2023 | 04:50 PM

PMLN welcoming dissolution of KP Assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Provincial Spokesman of PMLN and MPA Ikhtiar Wali Khan on Saturday said they welcome the dissolution of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

In a statement issued here, he said that in a ten-year government, the PTI has bankrupted and indebted the province for one thousand billion rupees.

He said that the PTI has left Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a flour crisis.

He said that the 10-year tenure of PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the worst example of corruption.

Ikhtiar Wali said that the ruling party will not win even ten seats in the next general elections. If there is accountability before the election, PTI will not even get a candidate, he said.

He said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took government flour, wheat, drug and health card medals with him.

The preparation of PML-N is complete and it will carry out a clean sweep under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, said Ikhtiar Wali.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Nawaz Sharif Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Government Wheat Billion Flour

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure reviews its ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure reviews its ambitious initiatives and proj ..

6 minutes ago
 Sidra Amin confident of good show in her maiden Au ..

Sidra Amin confident of good show in her maiden Australia tour

25 minutes ago
 ECP rejects Sindh govt plea to delay LG polls

ECP rejects Sindh govt plea to delay LG polls

1 hour ago
 Holy Quran Academy unique knowledge and scientific ..

Holy Quran Academy unique knowledge and scientific icon: GCC delegation:

1 hour ago
 PPP leader former PM Gillani addresses historic re ..

PPP leader former PM Gillani addresses historic reception of California-Punjab S ..

1 hour ago
 Masdar signs agreement with 4 Dutch companies to e ..

Masdar signs agreement with 4 Dutch companies to explore exporting green hydroge ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.