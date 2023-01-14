PMLN welcoming dissolution of KP Assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Provincial Spokesman of PMLN and MPA Ikhtiar Wali Khan on Saturday said they welcome the dissolution of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

In a statement issued here, he said that in a ten-year government, the PTI has bankrupted and indebted the province for one thousand billion rupees.

He said that the PTI has left Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a flour crisis.

He said that the 10-year tenure of PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the worst example of corruption.

Ikhtiar Wali said that the ruling party will not win even ten seats in the next general elections. If there is accountability before the election, PTI will not even get a candidate, he said.

He said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took government flour, wheat, drug and health card medals with him.

The preparation of PML-N is complete and it will carry out a clean sweep under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, said Ikhtiar Wali.