PMLN Wins Haripur's Khanpur Tehsil Chairman Seat

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N, Raja Haroon Sikandar has secured victory at Khanpur tehsil chairman seat in Haripur district by securing 33,762 votes in the local bodies elections held on December 19, 2021.

According to unofficial results, PTI candidate, Raja Sahab Sikandar stood runner up with 30,209 votes. The percentage of polled out remained 59.08pc.

