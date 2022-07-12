PMLN workers congratulate Muqam on Eid ul Azha

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :The leaders and workers of Pakistan Muslim League-N Malakand division on Wednesday visited PML-N House Sangota in Swat district where they congratulated the prime minister's adviser for political and public affairs Engr Amir Muqam on Eid ul Azha.

The elders, workers and party leaders of others districts of Malakand division also greeted Amir Muqam on third day of Eid ul Azha.

Amir Muqam while thanking the party workers issued spot orders on some of the applications for resolutions of problems of people.