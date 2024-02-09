ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Anwar ul Haq Chaudary has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-75, Narowal I by securing 99,625 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent Candidate Tahir Ali Javed, who bagged 75,626 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 51.56 percent.