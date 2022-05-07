UrduPoint.com

PMLN's Fateh Jang Show Unnerves Opponents: Ikhtiyar Wali

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2022 | 02:30 PM

PMLN's Fateh Jang show unnerves opponents: Ikhtiyar Wali

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ikhtiyar Wali Khan here Saturday said that massive public show of PMLN at Fateh Jhang has unnerved the opposition parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ikhtiyar Wali Khan here Saturday said that massive public show of PMLN at Fateh Jhang has unnerved the opposition parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) remarked that the mammoth people gathering at Fateh Jhang addressed by the party's Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif last night testified that his party was enjoying the overwhelming support of masses and would easily win the 2023 general elections.

"Mianwali show of PTI's Chief was completely flopped as people have kept distance from his politics of negativity and confrontation." He said Imran Khan should return all the money received from selling Tosha Khana's expansive gifts.

Ikhtiyar said investigation of billion trees afforestation project and Malam Jabba corruption cases would also be brought to its logical end.

Due to ill economic policies of the PTI Government, he said Pakistan's economic progress was pushed 40 years back, resulting in high inflation and price hike today, adding that the country had faced political isolation during PTI tenure owing to Imran's wrong foreign policy.

Ikhtiyar Wali claimed that the PTI leadership were trying to escape after the government's announcement regarding formation of an investigation commission on alleged letter-gate.

He said law will take its own course if lives and properties of people were endangered during the proposed PTI march and the previous government would be responsible for any untoward situation.

PMLN leader said the former Prime Minister had failed to honour its promises regarding provision of 10 million jobs to youth and construction of five million houses besides converting PM house to university despite his tall pledges in last general election.

Wali stated on the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team were tirelessly working to pull the country out of existing challenges. He said people of Shangla were all set to give historic welcome to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today.

He further said PMLN led coalition government was successful in bringing prices of daily used items including sugar and flour down and provided maximum relief to masses during Ramazan.

