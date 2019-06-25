UrduPoint.com
PMLN's Figures On Economy Not Correct: Andleeb Abbas

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas Monday said the figures presented by Pakistan Muslim League (N) on economy were not accurate and the party failed to improve indicators on human development.

Speaking in the National Assembly, she said during the government of PTI, China gave trade concessions to Pakistan and current account deficit came down.

Pakistan was ranked at number 150 on the human development index and had a very high mother and infant mortality rate and the previous governments were responsible for it, she added.

MNA Khurram Nawaz Raja said political parties should ask their leaders to bring back the assets made in foreign countries.

He said it was wrong to say that PTI members in the National Assembly were selected as they came through vote of the people.

MNA Ali Gohar said Rs 124 billion were collected under the tax amnesty scheme announced by the government of Pakistan Muslim League(N).

Jam Abdul Qadeer expressed concern over the increase in indirect taxes and demanded provision of more water and school facilities for his constituency in Karachi.

Nasir Iqbal Bosal criticized the increase in prices of input of agriculture including fertilizer and diesel.

Ghulam Bibi Bharwana said a university should be built in her district Jhang and facilities of water and roads should be ensured.

Javed Iqbal Waraich said the government should set up an agriculture university in Rahim Yar Khan which was deprived of basic facilities.

Ali Jadoon welcomed the tax reforms introduced by the government.

Muhammad Khan Daha said the government of PMLN took the country forward by completing infrastructure projects.

