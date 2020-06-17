Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN)'s leader Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Wednesday challenged call up notices of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) before Islamabad High Court (IHC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN)'s leader Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Wednesday challenged call up notices of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) before Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The petitioner had adopted the stance that it was difficult for him to appear before NAB investigation in wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country. He said there would be a threat to his life if he appeared in person before NAB due to deadly virus risk.

He prayed the court to stop NAB from summoning him in person and direct it to make arrangements to record his statement through video link.

The petition had named chairman NAB, additional director NAB Lahore and an assistant director as respondents.