PMLQ leaders congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) President of Pakistan Muslim League Islamabad Rizwan Sadiq Khan, General Secretary Chaudhry Jahangir, and Central Joint Secretary Atif Mughal have congratulated Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to the historic rank of Field Marshal.

They said the prestigious title was a recognition of his outstanding professional services and a matter of pride for the entire nation.

In an official statement, the PML leaders praised General Munir's leadership, under which the Pakistan Armed Forces have ensured national defense with resilience, wisdom, and unwavering dedication.

They expressed confidence that Field Marshal Asim Munir will continue to serve the country with the same commitment to national security, stability, and dignity in the future. “The entire nation is proud of him,” the statement added.