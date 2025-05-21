PMLQ Leaders Congratulates Syed Asim Munir On Promotion To Field Marshal
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2025 | 10:36 PM
President of Pakistan Muslim League Islamabad Rizwan Sadiq Khan, General Secretary Chaudhry Jahangir, and Central Joint Secretary Atif Mughal have congratulated Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to the historic rank of Field Marshal
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) President of Pakistan Muslim League Islamabad Rizwan Sadiq Khan, General Secretary Chaudhry Jahangir, and Central Joint Secretary Atif Mughal have congratulated Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to the historic rank of Field Marshal.
They said the prestigious title was a recognition of his outstanding professional services and a matter of pride for the entire nation.
In an official statement, the PML leaders praised General Munir's leadership, under which the Pakistan Armed Forces have ensured national defense with resilience, wisdom, and unwavering dedication.
They expressed confidence that Field Marshal Asim Munir will continue to serve the country with the same commitment to national security, stability, and dignity in the future. “The entire nation is proud of him,” the statement added.
Recent Stories
Chandimal, Faheem lead Gladiators score 209-6 against United in Eliminator I
Haripur Police cracks down on drug peddlers, recovers over 8 kg of hashish
AJK PM Anwarul Haq strongly denounces Khuzdar terrorist act
PMLQ leaders congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal
Efforts being made to eliminate menace of terrorism: State Minister for Interior ..
Ulema conference held to promote national unity & solidarity with armed forces, ..
PCCR condemns terrorist attack on school bus in Khuzdar
Court indicts accused in case relating to killing of Rangers personnel
RDA issues notices to two illegal housing schemes
National Grid Company, LUMS to host workshop on power sector indigenization
Chinese delegation meets CPO, discusses security matters
RCCI Congratulates General Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Haripur Police cracks down on drug peddlers, recovers over 8 kg of hashish3 minutes ago
-
PMLQ leaders congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal3 minutes ago
-
Efforts being made to eliminate menace of terrorism: State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry3 minutes ago
-
Ulema conference held to promote national unity & solidarity with armed forces, special prayers offe ..26 minutes ago
-
PCCR condemns terrorist attack on school bus in Khuzdar27 minutes ago
-
Court indicts accused in case relating to killing of Rangers personnel27 minutes ago
-
RDA issues notices to two illegal housing schemes27 minutes ago
-
National Grid Company, LUMS to host workshop on power sector indigenization28 minutes ago
-
Chinese delegation meets CPO, discusses security matters29 minutes ago
-
RCCI Congratulates General Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal29 minutes ago
-
Court extends interim bail of Asad Qaiser41 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar expresses deep grief over death of school children in Khuzdar terrorist attack41 minutes ago