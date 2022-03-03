PMLQ satisfied with government: Housing Minister

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema on Thursday said being an allay of the federal government it was evident that our party was standing with the government as per its party policy and hoped to stand with till completion of the constitutional tenure.

"We were satisfied with the government and have been partner from past three and a half year", he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the opposition parties were also confused regarding 'no confidence motion' against the government.

He said the prime focus was redressal of grievances o f people, adding, the housing ministry was playing its role with responsibility and committed to facilitate masses.