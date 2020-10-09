PMLQ to fully participate in LG polls: Ch Shafaie

Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid-e-Azam) central leader and President Kabbadi Federation Pakistan Chaudhry Shafie Hussain has said that the PML-Q will fully participate in the forthcoming local governments elections in the province

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid-e-Azam) central leader and President Kabbadi Federation Pakistan Chaudhry Shafie Hussain has said that the PML-Q will fully participate in the forthcoming local governments elections in the province.

Addressing the local PML-Q leaders and party workers here on Friday, he claimed that due to successful policies of the PML-Q, a large number of people across the province were joining the party.

The PML-Q leader said serving the poor segments of society, providing civic amenities at their doorsteps, provision of jobs to youth, development of agriculture sector were basic targets of his party politics.

To a question, he said the Pakistan Army was guarantee of national integrity, solidarity and peace. He said that some vested interests were trying to make national departments controversial for their political agenda. He said such people were, in fact, implementing the agenda of the enemy. He said people had rejected such people already.

Local party leaders, Muhammad Ali Lakhvi, Malik Sarfraz Bhatti, Mirza Shahid Beg, Syed Tanveer Shah Advocate, Sardar Maqsood Sidhu etc., were present.