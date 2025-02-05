PMML Arranges Kashmir Solidarity Caravan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 08:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) organised a caravan here on Wednesday to mark the Kashmir Day and express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.
A large number of people belonging to all walks of life including students, lawyers, civil society members, political and religious figures and business leaders participated in the caravan. They were holding Kashmir flags, banners and placard and raising slogans. They also chanted slogans against Indian atrocities and condemned its barbarism and cruelty.
The caravan started from GTS Chowk and, after passing through various streets and roads, culminated at District Council Chowk where a Kashmir conference was also arranged.
PMML Vice President Muhammad Ahsan Tarar Hafiz Abdur Rauf, Secretary General Faisalabad Chapter Haq Nawaz, City General Secretary Dr. Zafar Iqbal Cheema, Public Welfare Department President Maulana Khubaib, President District Peace Committee Sikandar Hayat Zaki, Chairman of Muttahida Ahl-e-Hadith Tahir Naqshbandi, Chairman Interfaith Committee Shafiq Khan, President Pakistan Milli Labour Federation, Aamir Butt, President Milli Labor Federation and others addressed the conference. They said that Kashmir remained unfinished agenda of Partition of the Subcontinent as Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had declared it lifeline of Pakistan.
