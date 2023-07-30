PMML condemns Bajor blast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) President Khalid Masood Sindhu expressed deep grief on causalities due to the blast in the convention of the Jamiat Ulema islam at Bajor.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that coward terrorist attack on the innocent citizens was a condemnable act.

He said that terrorists involved in such anti-human activities were enemies of humanity and the country.

He said the entire nation was united to eliminate terrorism from the country as terrorists were playingwith lives of innocent citizens for their nefarious designs.