PMML condemns Shawal blast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Markazi Muslim League President Khalid Masood Sindhu has strongly condemned a recent explosion in the Shawal Valley of North Waziristan.

In a statement released on Sunday, he emphasized that terrorists would never achieve their reprehensible goals. "The entire nation stands united in its fight against terrorism alongside the security forces," he added. The tragic blast that targeted a vehicle carrying labourers in the Shawal valley resulted in a loss of 11 precious lives.

Additionally, Khalid Masood Sindhu also expressed profound sorrow and offered condolences for the loss of precious lives in a bus accident near Pindi Bhattian. He conveyed his sympathies to the grieving families, recognizing the sadness caused by such significant loss. He extended his prayers and shared the grief of the mourning families, saying, "May Allah raise the status of those who lost their lives in both incidents, facilitate a swift recovery for the injured, and grant patience to the bereaved."