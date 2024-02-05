PMML holds Kashmir solidarity meeting, rallies

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Markazi Muslim League Lahore (PMML), has organized a public meeting in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day here at GPO Chowk, Mall Road on Monday.

Thousands of people in rallies from across the city participated in the meeting to show solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren, and they were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans appreciating the bravery and patience of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) people against Indian atrocities, and condemning the Indian inhuman acts and barbarism in the IIOJK. The participants chanted slogan of 'Free IIOJK', Kashmir issue be resolved as per UNO resolution; and world must stop India aggression in the IIOJK. The PMML President Khalid Masood Sindhu and other leaders including Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Engineer Adil Khaliq, Malik Ejaz, Engineer Haris Dar and Omar Abdullah addressed the Kashmir Solidarity meeting.

Khalid Masood Sindhu said that under no circumstances, the issue of Kashmir will be put under the carpet and the PMML will emerge as the strongest voice of the IIOJK people braving the Indian atrocities.

"Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and will be liberated according to the vision of Quaid-i-Azam. Kashmiris' freedom movement is a legitimate struggle in the light of all international laws, and India has always tried to link it to terrorism but failed bitterly," he said and vowed that his party will leave no stone unturned to highlight this burning issue at all forums.

PMML Lahore Division's President Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar addressed the people of occupied Kashmir that their Pakistani brothers are alive and they will not be at peace until the independence of IIOJK from Indian yoke.

In his address, Engineer Haris Dar said that there is no such example in the history of the oppression and persecution that Kashmiris had been enduring for the last 76 years. He vowed to expose the ugly face of India to the international community.