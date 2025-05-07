Open Menu

PMML Holds ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Rally

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) organised Pakistan Zindabad rally here on Wednesday to demonstrate strong public support for Pakistan Army.

The rally started from District Council Chowk and the participants marched on various roads up to Clock Tower Chowk. The demonstrators also carried national flags and placards inscribed with slogans such as “Pakistan Zindabad”, “Pak Army Zindabad”, “Kashmir will become Pakistan” and “A bullet for a bullet.”

The placards bearing messages like “We stand with our army at every moment” and “You started it, we will finish it” also highlighted the public’s readiness to support Pak armed forces in all circumstances. The city streets and roads echoed with loud, passionate chants as men, women, youth and children joined the rally in a large number.

They waved flags and displayed banners that reflected a strong spirit of patriotism to send a powerful message of national unity and collective resolve. The rally participants uttered unwavering solidarity with the Pak armed forces in response to recent Indian aggression.

Addressing the demonstrators at Clock Tower Chowk, PMML leaders including President PMML Central Punjab Sheikh Fayyaz Ahmad, Secretary General PMML Faisalabad Muhammad Ahsan Tarar, Haq Nawaz and Dr. Zafar Iqbal Cheema commended the prompt and effective response of Pak Army to Indian aggression. They said that Pak Army had once again proven its professionalism and operational capability by delivering a decisive response that reinforced national pride.

Later, prayers were held for security and prosperity of Pakistan, freedom of Kashmir and continuous success of Pak armed forces.

